HONG KONG Dec 2 Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said on Monday it has bought sites in Malaysia's southern state of Johor Bahru for HK$10.8 billion ($1.40 billion)

The land, comprising six parcels of land with an area of approximately 116 acres, will be used for commercial and residential development purposes, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shares in the company fell 2.3 percent on Monday morning, lagging a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark Hand Seng Index . ($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 3.2230 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)