HONG KONG, July 27 Chinese real-estate developer
Guangzhou R&F Properties warned on Friday that it
expects a significant drop in its first-half profit.
While mainland property stocks have recovered after a wobbly
start to the year, earnings are reflecting the crunch that the
industry faced in the last quarter of 2011 and the start of 2012
as more than two years of home-purchase restrictions in China
hit home.
Analysts and ratings agencies said they expect large
developers to win business at the cost of mid-size companies
such as Guangzhou R&F. Rival developer SPG Land issued
a profit warning on July 6
Guangzhou R&F's shares were the top performer among Hong
Kong property listings on Friday, surging 6 percent before the
announcement, which came after the close of trade. That was well
ahead of the benchmark Hang Seng index's 2 percent gain.
