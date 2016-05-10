BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: Novelion CEO leaves board to avoid potential conflict of interest
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect
May 10 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says it to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on May 16 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17
* Kempharm - additional time required for completion of review of its financial results for period ended March 31, 2017 by its public accounting firm Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnz9m2 Further company coverage: