May 10 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says it to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on May 16 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5mPzhc

