The interior of an unoccupied communal cellblock is seen at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bob Strong/Files

MUSCAT Ten Yemenis released by the United States from prison in Guantanamo Bay have arrived in Oman, the Gulf monarchy's state news agency reported on Thursday, citing an official of its foreign ministry.

The men will remain in Oman for humanitarian reasons until their transfer back to Yemen, which is gripped by civil war, the Oman News Agency reported.

In December, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told Congress his department would transfer a wave of detainees from the prison in Cuba at the beginning of 2016.

Pentagon officials have said transfers were expected soon and were likely to bring the number of foreign fighters in the prison below 100. Four detainees have already been moved from the prison this month.

President Barack Obama, who campaigned on a pledge to close the prison, views it as a damaging symbol of detainee abuse and detention without charge that was inherited from Republican President George W. Bush.

However, his efforts to close it have been hindered by fierce opposition in Congress and difficulties in transferring detainees to countries that were unwilling to accept them or provide adequate security guarantees.

