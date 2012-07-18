MUMBAI, July 18 Sowing of guar seed, crucial for
the global shale gas industry, is sharply down in the world's
key producing region of Rajasthan in India due to scant rain,
official data showed, but farmers still have a month to boost
planting over last year.
As of Tuesday, guar seed had been sown on 741,000 hectares
in Rajasthan state, which accounts for 80 percent of India's
total output, compared with 1.3 million hectares in the same
period a year ago, the state farm department data showed.
India is the world's largest producer and exporter of guar
gum, supplying 80 percent of global demand.
Industrial guar gum is used in drilling and in hydraulic
fracturing or fracking -- a process used in the extraction of
gas from shale, which has transformed energy supplies notably in
the United States.
"So far rains are lower than normal in our state. Many areas
in western Rajasthan have not received rains yet, due to which
sowing is weak," said an official at the state farm department.
Western Rajasthan is the key guar cultivating region of the
state.
Last year total acreage under guar in Rajasthan was 3.09
million hectares. Farmers plan to plant a third more to take
advantage of soaring global prices spurred by oil industry
demand.
The official expected sowing to improve with any pick-up in
the monsoon rains, which usually run from June to September.
Guar can be sown through to mid-August.
"A couple of rainy spells are required before sowing to
moisten the farmland. But in the absence of rains, sowing is
progressing very slowly," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from
Bikaner in Rajasthan.
Western Rajasthan has received 67 percent lower-than-normal
rains this monsoon through to July 11, while rains were 3
percent lower than normal in the east, data on the weather
department's website showed.
Besides Rajasthan and Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh
grow small quantities of guar.
Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin from end-June.
