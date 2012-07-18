MUMBAI, July 18 Sowing of guar seed, crucial for the global shale gas industry, is sharply down in the world's key producing region of Rajasthan in India due to scant rain, official data showed, but farmers still have a month to boost planting over last year.

As of Tuesday, guar seed had been sown on 741,000 hectares in Rajasthan state, which accounts for 80 percent of India's total output, compared with 1.3 million hectares in the same period a year ago, the state farm department data showed.

India is the world's largest producer and exporter of guar gum, supplying 80 percent of global demand.

Industrial guar gum is used in drilling and in hydraulic fracturing or fracking -- a process used in the extraction of gas from shale, which has transformed energy supplies notably in the United States.

"So far rains are lower than normal in our state. Many areas in western Rajasthan have not received rains yet, due to which sowing is weak," said an official at the state farm department.

Western Rajasthan is the key guar cultivating region of the state.

Last year total acreage under guar in Rajasthan was 3.09 million hectares. Farmers plan to plant a third more to take advantage of soaring global prices spurred by oil industry demand.

The official expected sowing to improve with any pick-up in the monsoon rains, which usually run from June to September. Guar can be sown through to mid-August.

"A couple of rainy spells are required before sowing to moisten the farmland. But in the absence of rains, sowing is progressing very slowly," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Western Rajasthan has received 67 percent lower-than-normal rains this monsoon through to July 11, while rains were 3 percent lower than normal in the east, data on the weather department's website showed.

Besides Rajasthan and Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh grow small quantities of guar.

Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin from end-June. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Anthony Barker)