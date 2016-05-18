SAO PAULO May 18 Brazil's deep recession and a
need for cash at major construction companies may drive real
estate prices down as much as 30 percent this year, the head of
self-storage company GuardeAqui said in an interview.
Chief Executive Allan Paiotti said GuardeAqui, which is
controlled by billionaire Sam Zell's Equity International, may
accelerate investments if prices drop that far, opening six to
eight sites per year in order to reach 50 locations by 2020.
GuardeAqui currently rents storage space at 15 sites, with
three more under development in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades has delayed a
rebound for struggling homebuilders, while construction
conglomerates snagged in a sweeping corruption investigation
have been selling properties to raise cash as credit dries up.
Paiotti said land in Brazil is already 10 percent to 15
percent lower than the average prices paid on the company's
deals over the past 12 months.
"The drop could approach 30 percent on average around the
end of the year," he said, adding that the company had held back
on purchases in recent months due to a political crisis. The
suspension of President Dilma Rousseff last week raised hopes
that an interim government could spur growth.
"We are betting the new government will have a little more
planning and when we feel the market firming, we're going to
accelerate purchases," said Paiotti.
