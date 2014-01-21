LONDON Jan 21 The owner of Britain's Guardian
newspaper has agreed to sell its 50.1 percent stake in
cash-generative Trader Media Group to private equity firm Apax
for around 600 million pounds ($985.2 million), the
companies and sources said.
Terms were not disclosed, but two sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters that the deal gives Trader Media Group,
owner of the Auto Trader car sales website, an enterprise value
of about 1.75 billion pounds ($2.87 billion).
The loss-making Guardian made its own headlines with its
reporting last year of leaks from former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden,
Though Trader Media Group - with Britain's leading website
for buying and selling new and used cars - helped to offset
operating losses at GMG newspapers, GMG Chief Executive Andrew
Miller said the proposed deal makes strategic sense as the
company focuses on its digital and print journalism.
"On completion, the sale proceeds will strengthen our
balance sheet and position us for further investment and growth
in our core business," Miller said of the deal, which is subject
to regulatory approval,
GMG, which includes the Guardian, the Observer and
guardian.com, reported revenue from continuing operations of 207
million pounds in the year to Mar. 31, 2013, and an overall
operating loss of 47 million pounds, an improvement on the 63
million pounds recorded 12 months earlier.
Within those results, GMG received 38 million pounds from
its stake in Trader Media, the company said.
"This deal will make GMG a very well-capitalised media
organisation with the financial flexibility to navigate the
rapidly changing media environment," Neil Berkett, chairman of
the GMG board, said.
GMG said that its sole shareholder the Scott Trust, which
was set up in 1936 to safeguard the liberal values of the
newspaper, supported the deal.
The Guardian has also been known in recent years for
breaking the story of phone hacking at Rupert Murdoch's
now-defunct News of the World tabloid.
Apax bought a 49.9 percent stake in Trader Media in 2007 in
a deal that valued the company at 1.35 billion pounds including
debt.
Apax was advised by JPMorgan and GMG by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.