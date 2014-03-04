LONDON, March 4 The owner of Britain's
centre-left Guardian newspaper said on Tuesday it expected its
revenue to rise for the first time in six years as it foresaw a
boost from digital advertising and sponsored content.
Guardian Media Group (GMG) said it expected a 20
percent rise in 2013-14 digital revenue to 70 million pounds
($117 million), with overall revenue expected to rise more than
5 percent to 206 million.
The company - which includes the Guardian, the Observer and
guardian.com - said a rise in website advertising, sponsored
content from firms such as Unilever, and its operations
in the United States and Australia would all push up revenue.
In recent years, British newspapers have tried a raft of
different and often divergent attempts to lure readers away from
free newspapers and online content.
Whereas the Guardian.com is free to access, The Times of
London and tabloid The Sun are among newspapers to have placed
content behind paywalls, with offers of video content and access
to other pay-for sites such as Spotify used to attract
subscribers.
In January, GMG agreed to sell its 50.1 percent stake in its
cash-generative Trader Media Group, which owns the Auto Trader
classified cars sales website and magazine, to private equity
firm Apax for around 600 million pounds ($1 billion).
Profit from Trader Media Group had previously helped offset
operating losses at GMG's newspapers, which totalled 47 million
pounds in the year to Mar. 31 2013, an improvement on the 63
million pounds recorded 12 months earlier.