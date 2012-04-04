* Deka fund buys Kings Place from developer Peter Millican
* Kings Place has about 300,000 square feet of office space
LONDON, April 4 German fund manager Deka has
bought the home of the UK's Guardian newspaper in London's Kings
Cross area for 235 million pounds ($375 million), property agent
Savills said on Wednesday.
Savills, which acted for Deka, said Deka Immobilien's
open-ended fund WestInvest InterSelect bought the seven-storey
Kings Place building from developer Peter Millican in an
off-market transaction. Property consultant DTZ represented the
seller.
Kings Place, which also houses two concert halls and art
galleries, has about 300,000 square feet of office space. It is
also the head office of UK railways operator Network Rail
.
Deka is among a number of cash-rich foreign investors that
have stepped up their pursuit of top quality properties in
central London over the past year. Reuters first reported that
the building was up for sale in October.