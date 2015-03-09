By Kate Holton
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 Britain's Guardian Media Group
(GMG) expects its losses to increase in the next few years as it
invests to keep up with the rapid pace of change ripping through
the newspaper industry, its outgoing chief executive said.
The owner of the Guardian, known for breaking news of
widespread surveillance by the U.S. National Security Agency
from the leaks of analyst Edward Snowden, said it expected to
record a loss of around 30 million pounds ($45.2 million) when
it reports full-year results this summer.
Underlying losses at the publisher, excluding investments,
are likely to remain flat at around 20 million pounds and the
company said its losses will come down over time as its
investments pay off.
The Guardian has broken some of its biggest stories in
recent years, from Snowden to the phone hacking scandal which
convulsed British politics and Wikileaks, and it has also
expanded into the United States and Australia.
Full-year revenue to March 29 is set to rise for a third
year running, up 3 percent to 215 million pounds, helped by a
more than 20 percent jump in digital revenue, and its global
audience has hit a record 121.7 million monthly unique browsers.
But the high investment levels, required to constantly
develop its platforms and journalism, reflect the pace of change
by readers and advertisers who have moved online.
"We'll be investing in the next few years behind mobile,
behind video," Andrew Miller told Reuters in an interview on the
paper's central London newsroom floor. "That means our losses
will increase for the next few years at least."
Unlike many of its rivals, the Guardian has shunned creating
a paywall and has instead adopted a similar approach to the
Daily Mail newspaper, which draws millions of users to
its site from around the world, funded by advertising.
The approach has been tested however by the fact big brands
pay less to advertise online than they would in a newspaper, and
pay even less again to advertise on mobile sites, where so many
people now consume their news. Actual sales of the paper are
also falling.
The privately-owned GMG, which also owns the Observer and
Guardian.com, said it had seen strong growth in British and U.S.
advertising, and said it receives higher yields than most of its
peers due to the high calibre and loyalty of its audience.
Around 25 percent of its display advertising is now on
mobile.
In order to guarantee the future of its journalism, GMG has
built up a cash and investment fund of more than 800 million
pounds, helped in large part by the sale of its stake in Trader
Media Group last year.
Miller, who will step down at the end of June after five
years in the job, said that some of that fund would be used to
invest in the business, to build new revenue streams for the
future. But he said the company knows the losses need to come
down in time.
However, Miller believes the industry is only some 10-15
percent of the way through its transformation, as British
newspapers now have to compete with a range of new rivals - from
international titles such as the New York Times, to social news
and entertainment site Buzzfeed.
With newspapers producing so much video content he also
anticipates a time when they will compete directly with
international broadcasters such as CNN for eyeballs online.
"There's a whole lot of change coming that still has to work
its way through," he said.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
(Editing by David Evans)