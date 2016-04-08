(Adds previous bond issue, secondary levels)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - Guatemala has hired Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to lead its first international bond offering in
three years, the country's director of public credit told IFR on
Friday.
The country has congressional approval to go ahead with the
new issue, which is expected to be around US$500m in size, Rosa
Maria Ortega said on the sidelines of the IDB meetings in the
Bahamas.
The Central American country last tapped the international
bond markets in February 2013, when it raised US$700m through a
rare 15-year bond that priced at a yield of 5%.
Those securities were trading on Friday morning at a cash
price of 103.75-104.75 to yield 4.46%-4.36%, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
