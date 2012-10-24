* Guatemala plans to raise defense spending by nearly a
quarter
* Mexican drug gangs sparking security fears in Guatemala
By Mike McDonald
GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 23 Guatemala's congress
approved an $8.5 billion budget for 2013 on Tuesday that aims to
lower the fiscal deficit and provide a significant boost for
defense spending in a nation scrambling to face down powerful
drug cartels.
The country's defense ministry will receive some $260
million in 2013, a 23 percent increase from 2012.
President Otto Perez took office in January promising to
crack down on violence in the Central American nation, and has
announced plans to open five new military bases by mid-2013 and
train 2,500 more soldiers before his four-year term ends.
Perez, a retired general, trained some 300 new elite
soldiers known as 'Kaibiles' this year to battle encroaching
Mexican drug gangs using Central America as a stop-over point to
ship South American cocaine to the United States.
He has also dispatched soldiers to dangerous areas of the
capital city controlled by street gangs known as 'maras.'
Military spokesman Erick Escobedo said the defense ministry
hopes to train 300 more Kaibiles next year.
Human rights groups have questioned the military's bigger
policing role in a country that is still trying to heal the
wounds of a 1960-1996 civil war, in which around 200,000 mostly
indigenous civilians died and another 45,000 went missing.
Activists fear more soldiers may worsen the country's
already high murder rate of 37 homicides per 100,000 people.
Authorities arrested eight soldiers and their colonel
earlier this month and charged them with extra-judicial killing
for firing on protesters demanding lower electricity prices and
the scrapping of a new education reform. Eight protesters died.
The nation of roughly 14.5 million people also aims to cut
its fiscal deficit to 2.2 percent of gross domestic product in
2013, down from 2.6 percent this year, through a mix of
increased tax revenues and tighter government spending.
Finance officials said they will look to sell more debt
abroad in 2013 where interest rates are lower than at home. They
have not announced details of the planned bond sales.
External net financing is due to total 1.3 percent of GDP in
2013, up from 0.7 percent in 2012.