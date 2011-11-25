GUATEMALA CITY Nov 25 Guatemalan President-elect Otto Perez named Ulises Anzueto, a colonel in the elite Kaibiles forces, as defense secretary on Friday, his final cabinet appointment since winning the Nov. 6 election. [ID:nN1E7AO0YQ]

Here are details of the main cabinet posts:

FINANCE MINISTER - PAVEL CENTENO

Centeno is one of the founders of Perez's conservative Patriot Party and was the new president's top financial advisor in the campaign. An economist, Centeno takes over one of Latin America's lowest tax takes, roughly 11 percent of GDP, and faces pressure to put together comprehensive fiscal reform that has been stalled in congress for nearly a decade. Perez has promised to boost tax collection to 14 percent of GDP by the end of his four year term.

ECONOMY MINISTER - SERGIO DE LA TORRE

De la Torre is a businessman who spent the past eight years on the Central Bank's monetary policy board. He will oversee details of a recently signed free-trade pact with Mexico that guarantees Guatemala 22 percent of any sugar import quota that Mexico opens. He also will seek new accords with the European Union and China. De la Torre inherits a dispute with Washington, which claims Guatemala is violating child labor and minimum-wage agreements laid out under DR-CAFTA, a free-trade deal between Central America, the Dominican Republic and the United States.

INTERIOR MINISTER - MAURICIO LOPEZ

A former military commander and Perez's top security advisor during the election campaign, Lopez will be in charge of the police. He will head up Perez's plans to add 10,000 new police officers over four years to battle violent drug cartels increasingly interested in Guatemala's strategic geographic position as a transit point for cocaine between South America and the United States. Lopez favors a regional security plan that would have Central America's seven nations pool intelligence about organized crime groups.

DEFENSE MINISTER - ULISES ANZUETO

Anzueto will take charge of Perez's plan to send teams of Kaibil soldiers and military paratroopers to battle cartels along the porous border with Mexico. Although largely respected in Guatemala, some Kaibiles have been lured away by brutal drug gangs with deep pockets like the Zetas cartel. Anzueto will work closely with the Interior Ministry to uphold Perez's pledge to stamp out surging violence in Guatemala.

ENERGY AND MINING MINISTER - ERICK ARCHILA

Archila is a finance and public administration expert with degrees from Washington University and Columbia. He assumes office amid growing public anger about mining and large energy projects. Archila will be in charge of negotiating Perez's promise to raise metal mining royalties from one to 10 percent and he favors plans to export energy to neighboring Central American nations. (Reporting by Mike McDonald; Editing by Bill Trott)