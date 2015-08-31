Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
GUATEMALA CITY Guatemalan President Otto Perez said on Monday he would not resign over allegations of corruption leveled against him by prosecutors, despite mounting pressure on his government and calls for his impeachment.
A Guatemalan congressional committee on Saturday recommended that Perez be stripped of immunity from prosecution over his suspected involvement in a customs racket, paving the way for a full vote in Congress. Perez denies any wrongdoing.
Perez's lawyers have filed an injunction against the impeachment process that could delay the Congress vote if accepted. Perez said Guatemala's presidential election, the first round of which takes place on Sunday, should go ahead as planned.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu and Enrique Andres Pretel)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.