GUATEMALA CITY May 20 Guatemala's central bank
governor has been arrested and an arrest order has been issued
for a former aide to President Otto Perez over corruption
accusations, the attorney general's office said on Wednesday,
piling pressure on the government whose vice president quit two
weeks ago over a separate matter.
The attorney general's office said it wanted Juan de Dios
Rodriguez, ex-personal secretary to Perez and president of the
Guatemalan Social Security Institute. It was unclear if
Rodriguez had been arrested. The office said he had been
hospitalized since Tuesday night for undisclosed reasons.
The attorney general's office said central bank governor
Julio Suarez had been arrested over irregularities linked to a
$14.5 million medical services contract that had been awarded by
the institute. It did not specify what the irregularities were.
Neither the central bank nor the Social Security Institute
were available to comment.
On May 8, Vice president Roxana Baldetti stepped down after
accusations that she had been linked to a ring accused of taking
bribes to avoid customs taxes.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu)