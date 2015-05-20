GUATEMALA CITY May 20 Guatemala's central bank governor has been arrested and an arrest order has been issued for a former aide to President Otto Perez over corruption accusations, the attorney general's office said on Wednesday, piling pressure on the government whose vice president quit two weeks ago over a separate matter.

The attorney general's office said it wanted Juan de Dios Rodriguez, ex-personal secretary to Perez and president of the Guatemalan Social Security Institute. It was unclear if Rodriguez had been arrested. The office said he had been hospitalized since Tuesday night for undisclosed reasons.

The attorney general's office said central bank governor Julio Suarez had been arrested over irregularities linked to a $14.5 million medical services contract that had been awarded by the institute. It did not specify what the irregularities were.

Neither the central bank nor the Social Security Institute were available to comment.

On May 8, Vice president Roxana Baldetti stepped down after accusations that she had been linked to a ring accused of taking bribes to avoid customs taxes. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu)