(Adds total arrests 15, investigator's quote)
By Sofia Menchu
GUATEMALA CITY May 20 Guatemala's central bank
governor was arrested on Wednesday in a bribery probe that also
targeted a former aide of President Otto Perez, who has faced
mounting pressure since his vice president quit two weeks ago
over a separate graft scandal.
The Guatemalan attorney general's office said it had
arrested central bank chief Julio Suarez, and issued an arrest
warrant for Juan de Dios Rodriguez, Perez's former personal
secretary and head of the Guatemalan Social Security Institute.
The office said Suarez, who has a seat on the institute's
board, had been arrested along with 14 others over a $14.5
million medical services contract awarded by the institute. The
charges include fraud, influence trafficking and charging
illegal commission, prosecutors said.
Ivan Velasquez of the International Commission against
Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a United Nations-backed group
working with prosecutor's on the case, said investigations that
began last year found that the contract was rigged in favor of a
pharmaceutical company.
"We have very coherent evidence to show that the members of
the tendering board took illegal steps," Velasquez said.
According to the investigators, taped phone conversations
showed that the company, identified by the prosecutor's office
as the Guatemalan unit of Mexico's Pisa, paid bribes to
officials from the institute to win a dialysis contract.
A Pisa spokesman declined to comment.
The central bank said in a statement that Suarez had its
full support and that it would continue to operate as normal.
The Social Security Institute was not available to comment.
It was unclear if the institute's head, Rodriguez, had
already been arrested. The prosecutor's office said Rodriguez
had been hospitalized since Tuesday night for undisclosed
reasons and the building was put under police control.
President Perez said he welcomed the investigation.
"Nobody is above the law," Perez said in a televised
address. "I'm the first one to regret that these situations are
occurring and the first to demand that justice is served."
On May 8, vice president Roxana Baldetti stepped down after
accusations that she had been linked to a ring accused of taking
bribes to avoid customs taxes. The scandals have surfaced ahead
of presidential elections scheduled for September. Perez is
barred by Guatemalan law from seeking re-election.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Enrique Pretel;
Editing by Dave Graham and Grant McCool)