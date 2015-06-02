By Sofia Menchu
| GUATEMALA CITY, June 2
Guatemalan President Otto Perez stood down on Tuesday over
allegations of illicit enrichment, joining a long list of senior
officials embroiled in graft scandals that have rocked the
Central American country.
The departure of Gustavo Martinez, secretary general to the
presidency and fiancee of Perez's daughter, follows the
resignation last month of Vice President Roxana Baldetti and a
number of cabinet ministers, as well as the arrest of several
officials, including the head of the Guatemalan central bank.
Baldetti and the ministers had been linked in the media to
acts of corruption, while the central bank governor and at least
15 others were detained over a bribery probe.
Guatemalans have staged major protests against Perez's
center-right government, which has become swamped by corruption
allegations ahead of presidential elections in September. Perez
is barred by Guatemalan law from seeking re-election.
Martinez said he had taken the decision after media reports
that he had acquired a massive property beyond his means. The
media also questioned his wealth and reported that he had his
U.S. visa withdrawn.
"To avoid this harming the presidency, it's better I step
down," he told a news conference in the presidential palace.
Martinez did not comment on whether there was any substance
to the allegations.
Thousands massed in Guatemala City's central square last
Saturday to demand the resignation of Perez, who has not
personally been accused of wrongdoing. However, the retired army
general says he will serve out his full term.
(Additional reporting by Enrique Pretel Writing by Max de
Haldevang; Editing by Dave Graham and David Gregorio)