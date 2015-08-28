GUATEMALA CITY Aug 27 Tens of thousands of
Guatemalans took to the streets on Thursday to demand the
resignation of President Otto Perez, who has refused to quit in
the face of accusations by his attorney general that he was
involved in a lucrative customs racket.
Carrying banners proclaiming, "Guatemala has no president,"
demonstrators staged marches from the capital to the regions
while businesses ranging from McDonald's restaurants to brewery
Cerveceria Centro Americana closed in support of the protest.
"It can't be that he looks the other way and ignores the
fact the people don't want him any more," one marcher, publicist
Felipe Flores, 25, said of Perez.
Perez, a 64-year-old retired general, reiterated that he
would not resign and pledged instead to submit to the legal
process against him, which has engulfed the country in crisis
just days before presidential elections due on Sept. 6.
The Supreme Court of Guatemala this week accepted Attorney
General Thelma Aldana's request to impeach Perez, but it must
still pass Congress to be successful.
Perez has already survived one attempt by Congress to strip
him of his presidential immunity as a two-thirds majority is
required for the decision to go against him.
Congress has named a five-strong panel to decide if there is
enough evidence to warrant prosecuting Perez.
Pressure for him to resign is mounting, but if he does, he
may suffer the same fate as former Vice President Roxana
Baldetti, who was arrested last week for her alleged part in the
customs fraud enveloping Perez, which is known as La Linea.
While saying he planned to stay on, the president conceded
to Guatemalan radio that resignation was an option.
"It's a personal decision, I have asked God for great wisdom
so I can be enlightened and take the best decisions for the
Guatemalan people," Perez said.
The accusations against Perez are part of a series of graft
scandals that have rocked the nation in the last four months,
and probes against opposition lawmakers have also dented their
hopes of taking the presidency in the upcoming elections.
Opinion polls suggest no candidate will secure the 50
percent of votes required to win outright on Sept. 6 so that the
vote is likely to go to a second round run-off on Oct. 25.
(Editing by Dave Graham and Clarence Fernandez)