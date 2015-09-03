(Adds details on Perez's status, background, paragraphs 3-5,

By Alexandra Alper and Enrique Pretel
GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 2 A Guatemalan judge has
issued a detention order for President Otto Perez, the attorney
generals office said on Wednesday, amid a graft scandal that
has gutted his government and plunged Guatemala into chaos days
before a presidential election.
Perez had his immunity from prosecution stripped by
lawmakers on Tuesday in a fast-moving climax to a crisis that
has roiled Guatemala for months. The 64-year-old retired general
was elected on a ticket to combat crime and corruption.
Guatemala's top prosecutor's office tweeted late on
Wednesday that Attorney General Thelma Aldana had sought an
arrest order for Perez. It said the charges were illicit
association, taking bribes and customs fraud.
An official from Aldanas office confirmed that high-impact
judge "B" had issued an order for Perez's detention.
Perezs lawyer said the president, who had been deemed a
flight risk, would present himself at court at 8 a.m. on
Thursday (1400 GMT).
Perez, who cannot run for re-election under the constitution
and is supposed to remain in office until a handover in January,
has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said he would not
resign over the scandal.
Perez's conservative administration has spent much of this
year mired in public protests and scandals over corruption
allegations against senior officials, several of whom he fired
during a cabinet purge in May.
Prosecutors have said it is highly probable that Perez was
involved in a customs racket dubbed "La Linea," or the line, due
to a phone hotline used in the scandal, in which importers
avoided paying customs duties in exchange for bribes.
Vice President Roxana Baldetti resigned last May after she
was linked to "La Linea." She denied any wrongdoing but has been
arrested and charged with illicit association, bribery and fraud
over the customs racket.
A judge appointed to oversee the case could decide that
Perez should await trial behind bars.
If Perez is jailed, the judge would be able to order the end
of his presidency, prosecutors have said. According to the
constitution, current vice president Alejandro Maldonado would
step in.
(Additional reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Gabriel
Stargardter and Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Paul Tait)