GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 3 Guatemalan President Otto
Perez has resigned, his spokesman said on Thursday, after
becoming embroiled in a corruption scandal that has gutted his
government and plunged the country into choas just days before a
national election.
Thousands of protesters had flooded the streets of the
capital, Guatemala City, and other cities in recent weeks
calling for Perez, a 64-year-old retired general, to quit.
The letter of resignation was signed late on Wednesday and
sent to the country's Congress, presidential spokesman Jorge
Ortega said.
