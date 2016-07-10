GUATEMALA CITY, July 10 Guatemalan police have
arrested the head of one of the country's biggest hotel chains
on suspicion of tax fraud, prosecutors said on Sunday, part of a
wider drive against corruption in the Central American nation.
Carlos Enrique Monteros Castillo, owner of the local Camino
Real chain, was arrested on Saturday night at the Guatemala City
airport, while another executive from the same group was
detained in a house raid, the attorney general's office said.
Monteros and Oscar Humberto Jimenez Contreras are suspected
of having evaded some $2.8 million in taxes, authorities said.
Neither man was immediately available for comment.
Led by a U.N.-backed anti-graft body known as the CICIG,
investigators in Guatemala have cast a wide net to root out
corruption, making dozens of arrests and turning the political
establishment upside down in the process.
In September, a CICIG fraud probe brought about the
impeachment and arrest of then-President Otto Perez.
Perez and his former vice-president, Roxana Baldetti, are in
prison pending trial for allegedly fronting a multi-million
dollar customs fraud. Both have denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Paul Simao)