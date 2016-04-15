GUATEMALA CITY, April 15 Jailed former
Guatemalan President Otto Perez was accused on Friday of
negotiating and receiving part of a $25 million bribe in
exchange for granting a port concession to a Spanish company,
the attorney general's office said on Friday.
The latest accusation comes a year after a bribery scandal
toppled Perez's government, forcing his resignation and landed
him in jail. He is awaiting trial accused of leading a customs
racket that swindled millions from the country's coffers.
In 2012, Perez's government awarded a contract to Terminales
Contenedores de Barcelona (TCB) to build and manage a terminal
at the Quetzal Port, the poor Central American country's
largest.
The project, valued at $126 million, was set to be financed
by funds from the World Bank and $8.5 million from the Spanish
firm.
Perez and his former vice president, Roxana Baldetti, who is
also in jail awaiting trial, are accused of agreeing to collect
nearly $25 million from 2012 to 2015.
Prosecutors say they have documents that prove the former
officials and their associates received some of the payments.
Cesar Calderon, a defense attorney representing Perez, said
he did not have details of the case and declined further
comment.
In addition to Perez and Baldetti, Supreme Court judge
Douglas Rene Charchal has been fingered for possible
involvement. Authorities said they will seek a preliminary trial
to investigate him.
It was not immediately clear who provided the alleged bribes
to authorities. However, the police have detained nine people,
including Juan Jose Suarez, the Spanish head of TBC's subsidiary
in Guatemala.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu, editing by G Crosse)