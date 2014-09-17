GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 16 Guatemala's government
posted an online response to a newspaper article about the
country's vice president before it was published, provoking
criticism the government was spying on the country's media.
Pictures of the article, which linked a luxury property
owned by Vice President Roxana Baldetti to businessmen who have
benefited from government contracts, were put up on the
government's website, along with a written response.
"This is espionage that violates the confidentiality of the
press and generates uncertainty and intimidation," Frank La Rue,
an ex-U.N. special freedom of expression investigator, said in a
telephone interview.
Baldetti said she had been sent the story in an anonymous
envelope and that she published a response because the
newspaper, El Periodico, had not sought her version of events.
She said the property in question was bought by her family
before she became vice president and that she had declared
everything according to the law.
"The government...does not spy on the media," she added in a
tweet.
The article, which was published in El Periodico's Tuesday
print edition, was co-written by the paper's founder, Jose Ruben
Zamora, who said via the paper's Twitter account that what the
government did was illegal and immoral.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Christine Murray;
Editing by Ken Wills)