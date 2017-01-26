By Susan Taylor
| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on
Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by
Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private
security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a
copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
The decision by the Court of Appeal for British Columbia,
which reverses a 2015 B.C. Supreme Court ruling, said that
Vancouver-based Tahoe had not proven Guatemala was a more
appropriate forum for the case.
The case is being closely watched by Canadian miners that
operate abroad because it could increase litigation risk.
Seven Guatemalan men allege in a civil lawsuit that security
personnel hired by Tahoe opened fire on them in April 2013
during a protest outside the Escobal silver mine in southeastern
Guatemala. The men say they were injured during the shooting as
they attempted to flee.
The men, whose suit was filed in June 2014, are seeking
unspecified punitive and compensation damages against Tahoe.
Two other miners are facing legal challenges in Canadian
courts. A suit against Nevsun Resources, by Eritreans
who say they were forced to work at the company's Bisha mine, is
proceeding in B.C. and three lawsuits against HudBay Minerals
alleging abuses in Guatemala are moving to trial in
Toronto.
"We're thrilled with the result today," said lawyer Matt
Eisenbrandt, a member of the Guatemalan men's legal team, with
the Canadian Centre for International Justice.
"This is an important statement by the Court of Appeal that
British Columbia is the appropriate place for a case to be heard
against a B.C. mining company ... (and) making sure that
Canadian courts are open to those who have been victims of
alleged abuses in overseas mining operations."
It was not clear whether Tahoe would seek to appeal the
ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada. A Tahoe spokesman
declined to immediately comment.
Tahoe, which has mines in Guatemala, Peru and Ontario,
acquired Canada's Lake Shore Gold for some C$751 million in
February, 2016 and Rio Alto Mining for about C$1.4 billion in
2015.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Alan Crosby)