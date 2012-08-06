GUATEMALA CITY Aug 6 The Guatemalan government will withdraw a proposal to acquire up to a 40 percent stake in new mining projects from its package of constitutional reforms, a top government official said on Monday. "We realized it was making a lot of noise internationally and we decided to withdraw it," Fernando Carrera, a top adviser who helped draft the reform, told Reuters.

But he said the proposal could be included in another legislative change down the track.

"We decided it would be better to leave this to ordinary legislation where you can include more specific details," he said.