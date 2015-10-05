(Updates death toll to 137)
By Enrique Pretel
SANTA CATARINA PINULA, Guatemala Oct 5 Beneath
the mud and rock that engulfed the small Guatemalan town of
Santa Catarina Pinula last week, search crews have found entire
families who died huddled together after they were buried alive.
At least 137 people were killed in Thursday's disaster just
outside Guatemala City, and emergency services chief Alejandro
Maldonado said on Monday at least 300 people were still
unaccounted for.
The Guatemalan Red Cross made an appeal on Twitter for dry
ice at its provisional morgue in the town.
The mud that swallowed the El Cambray II neighborhood in
Santa Catarina Pinula, which lies at the bottom of a deep
ravine, is so deep that rescue workers are descending 39 feet
(12 meters) through narrow shafts to reach the roofs of homes.
"We've found entire families," said Sergio Cabanas, an
official at disaster agency Conred. "We found almost all of them
huddled together, which means that they were going to try and
evacuate but sadly they didn't have time."
"Some died from the impact, some from asphyxiation and some
... from heart attacks," he added.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by the precarious
situation at the site, said Cabanas. There were two smaller
landslides on Monday. A nearby river has risen by over 3 feet
(one meter), and rescue workers fear for the stability of the
hillside where the landslide began.
So far, no survivors have been found at the site, and rescue
workers say the chances of finding anyone alive under the
120,000 tonnes of earth that buried the area are close to zero.
But search teams vowed to keep up the search.
"Our determination to continue is firm. We're not going to
stop until we finish the job. The objective is that nobody is
left buried at the site," Maldonado told a press conference.
Guatemala's government, which is in disarray after former
President Otto Perez was forced to resign and was arrested on
corruption charges last month, declared three days of mourning
for those lost in the landslide.
It has vowed to relocate those still living in risky areas
nearby to avoid a repeat disaster.
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Cynthia Osterman)