SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
May 29 Guatemala sold $700 million of notes in the 144a private placement market Tuesday, said market sources. Deutsche Banon was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: GUATEMALA AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 06/06/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.065 FIRST PAY 12/06/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/06/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 414.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
BRASILIA, June 8 After its chief judge urged his peers to consider Brazil's political stability, the country's top electoral court on Thursday excluded testimony of engineering company executives in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer