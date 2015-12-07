GUATEMALA CITY A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook southern Guatemala on Monday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS said that the epicentre was near the country's Pacific coast, less than a mile (1 km) from the municipality of Masagua near Guatemala's southern coast and 37 miles (59 km) southwest of Guatemala's capital. It was fairly deep, 67.5 miles (109 km) below the earth.

Guatemala's fire brigade said it had received no reports of damage.

The quake was felt as far away as the capital of neighbouring El Salvador, a Reuters witness said.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Sandra Maler)