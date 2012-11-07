WASHINGTON Nov 7 A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off Guatemala's Pacific Coast on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The temblor was centered about 28 miles (45 km) southwest of Champerico, Guatemala, at depth of 20.5 miles (33 km), USGS said. The quake was originally reported at a magnitude of 7.3.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning. (Editing by Eric Beech)