GUATEMALA CITY Nov 11 A second strong
earthquake in less than a week struck off the Pacific coast of
Guatemala on Sunday, injuring one person, but there were no
immediate reports of major damage.
The epicenter of the 6.2 magnitude tremor was centered 24
kilometers (15 miles) west-southwest of Champerico, near
Guatemala's border with Mexico, 18.6 miles (30 km) below the
surface.
"We felt it very, very strongly here," said Vinicio Saraza,
spokesperson for the Red Cross in San Marcos state, a
mountainous region abutting Mexico's southern Chiapas state
which suffered heavy damages in Wednesday's 7.5 magnitude
earthquake.
Local firefighters said one woman was taken to the hospital
in San Marcos with minor injuries after a wall fell on her, but
there were no other damages to report.
The quake was also felt in Chiapas, but no injuries or
damages were reported, said Jesus Galvan from the state's
emergency services department.
The earthquake that struck Guatemala on Wednesday, the most
powerful quake to hit the country in decades, killed at least 52
and damaged more than 8,000 homes.
(Reporting by Mike Mcdonald; Additional reporting and writing
by David Alire Garcia)