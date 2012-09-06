NEW YORK, Sept 6 Standard & Poor's on Thursday
revised its credit outlook on Guatemala to stable from negative,
citing better prospects for economic growth and improvements in
tax collection.
"New tax legislation will provide an opportunity for
Guatemala to increase gradually its still remarkably low tax
collection through improved tax administration," S&P said in a
statement.
S&P affirmed the Central American nation's long-term
sovereign foreign currency credit rating of BB. Moody's
Investors Service rates Guatemala one notch higher at Ba1 with a
stable outlook, similar to Fitch Ratings' BB-plus with a stable
outlook rating.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Caryn Trokie; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)