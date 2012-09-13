GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 12 A Guatemalan judge on
Wednesday ordered an alleged Costa Rican drug trafficker to
stand trial for the murder of Argentine singer and composer
Facundo Cabral.
Fernando Alejandro Jimenez has been charged with ordering an
armed attack on July 9, 2011 that claimed the life of Cabral and
wounded his Nicaraguan concert promoter Henry Farinas.
Farinas was driving Cabral to the airport when assailants
peppered his car with at least 18 bullets, killing Cabral.
Authorities said that Farinas, who is under arrest in
Nicaragua on money laundering charges, was the intended target.
Jimenez, who said he is innocent, was deported in March to
Guatemala from Colombia where he was arrested after trying to
enter the country illegally in a boat with the help of local
drug traffickers.
Jimenez also is wanted for drug trafficking by authorities
in Costa Rica, where he could be extradited once his trial
concludes in Guatemala.
(Reporting By Michael McDonald; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)