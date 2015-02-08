GUATEMALA CITY Feb 7 Guatemala's Fuego volcano
belched black ash into the sky on Saturday, causing the
government to evacuate 100 nearby residents and forcing the
closure of the capital's international airport, President Otto
Perez told reporters.
The volcano, about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of the
capital, forced the cancellation of several flights as
Guatemala's main airport shut down and workers sought to clear
the runways of ash.
Officials said the amount of falling ash was moderate but
urged nearby residents to use masks or wet cloth to guard
against breathing dangerous contaminants.
The airport is expected to reopen by early Sunday morning.
