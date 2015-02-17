BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says transactions executed on 239.4 mln shares of Edita Food
* Transactions on 239.4 million shares of Edita Food Co executed for total value of EGP 4.31 billion Source:(http://bit.ly/2prPkOD) Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 17 Kering said on Tuesday it would not make any acquisitions this year and would focus on driving same-store sales at its luxury brands, which include Gucci, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta.
"We will not make any acquisitions this year," Kering Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said at a presentation of the group's results. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
COLOMBO, May 2 Sri Lankan shares were largely unchanged in thin trading, near an 11-month high on Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in 26 sessions while blue chips saw profit-booking after a prolonged rise.