JAKARTA, March 30 Gudang Garam, Indonesia's No.2 tobacco maker, on Friday said its fourth quarter 2011 net profit fell 4 percent, as costs increased to outweigh stable demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The firm's fourth quarter net profit was 1.10 trillion rupiah, compared with 1.15 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed based on published full-year and nine month results.

Gudang Garam reported a full year 2011 net profit of 4.89 trillion rupiah, below analyst expectations. That compared with a net profit of 4.15 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.

Gudang Garam's 2011 full year net revenues rose 11 percent to 41.9 trillion rupiah, from 37.7 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

The cigarette maker's shares were traded up 0.3 percent on Friday after the results. Its shares surged 55 percent in 2011, outperforming the 3.2 percent rise in the Jakarta index.