May 6 Gudeng Precision Industrial:

* Says to issue 3.5 million new shares at T$30 per share

* Says 525,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* Says 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says 75 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymgW

