BRIEF-Keyware Technologies Q1 EBITDA up at EUR 1.3 mln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 4.5 MLN VS EUR 4.0 MLN YEAR AGO
May 6 Gudeng Precision Industrial:
* Says to issue 3.5 million new shares at T$30 per share
* Says 525,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* Says 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says 75 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says proceeds to be used to repay bank loan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymgW
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Billiton Ltd's Canadian potash mine will use advanced, cost-saving technology, giving it a competitive edge in a currently over-supplied fertilizer market, the executive in charge of the business said on Thursday. * BRITAIN/EU CLEARING: Forcing banks to move euro-denominated trades from London to Frankfurt would be costly, and continental co