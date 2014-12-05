(Adds detail, banker comments)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The States of Guernsey has started marketing a 32-year debut bond issue as it seeks to refinance its public sector entities at a more cost-effective level.

The issuer follows in the footsteps of the States of Jersey, which also made a bond market debut this year, with a 50-year transaction.

The two British Crown Dependencies are making the most of the current ultra-low yield environment to lock in low rates for a long time. On Friday, 30-year Gilts were yielding at 2.73%, around 1% lower than where they ended 2013.

Only this week, Britain said it would pay off all of its debt used to fund World War One as borrowing costs hit all-time lows.

Guernsey has set initial price thoughts for the 2046 sterling transaction at 75bp-80bp over the 4.25% 2046 Gilt.

The States of Jersey's 3.75% 2054 note, was trading at 65bp over Gilts pre-announcement, according to Thomson Reuters, more than 10bp wider than where it priced in June.

"The objective is to print at a lower coupon than Jersey, and to print a bigger size. But to be clear, for Jersey to do a new deal today, I would suggest it would price at around 75bp [over Gilts]," said a lead banker on Guernsey's issue.

Jersey raised £250m from its June transaction.

Guernsey held a series of investor meetings in relation to the transaction between November 27 and December 2.

With some insurance companies - a key target investor base - having different preferences in terms of tenor, leads spent two days trying to consolidate the different requirements before opening books on the trade.

The final decision to go for a 32-year tenor was made to accommodate two anchor investors, the banker said.

The British Crown Dependency, rated AA+ by Standard & Poor's, is expected to price the deal later today.

Leads are hoping to print the deal ahead of the release of non-farm payroll data in the US (scheduled for 13.30GMT) to avoid any potential market volatility.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets are the lead managers. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)