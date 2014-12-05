LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The States of Guernsey has set a final spread for a minimum £250m 2046 debut bond at 75bp over Gilts, according to a lead.

This is at the tight end of initial price thoughts of 75bp-80bp over the 4.25% 2046 Gilt set earlier on Friday.

The British Crown Dependency, rated AA+ by Standard & Poor's, is expected to price the deal later today.

Guernsey held a series of investor meetings in relation to the transaction between November 27 and December 2.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets are the lead managers.

The Channel Island is joining the States of Jersey, which sold a long-dated sterling issue in June 2014.

Guernsey's Treasury and Resources Department said in a recently approved 2015 budget proposal that it was recommending that a public bond should be a minimum of GBP250m. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)