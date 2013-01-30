NEW YORK Jan 30 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday
affirmed its rating of offshore tax and banking haven Guernsey
at AA-plus, but then withdrew the rating at the request of the
government.
S&P did not say why Guernsey requested the rating be
withdrawn.
In a brief statement, S&P said Guernsey has "high levels of
prosperity" and a robust financial position, given there is no
government debt and assets are slightly more than 100 percent of
gross domestic product.
But S&P added that "the ratings were constrained by the
risks associated with being a small, open economy, the limited
visibility on Guernsey's external finances and its lack of
monetary flexibility."
Neither Moody's Investors Service nor Fitch Ratings have a
credit rating on the Guernsey, located in the English Channel.
Guernsey, as well as the Isle of Man and Jersey, are UK
"Crown Dependency" jurisdictions. But their financial sectors
are not regulated by the UK, allowing them to become bastions of
financial secrecy.
