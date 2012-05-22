* Gucci challenged use of four designs on alleged knock-offs
* Gucci had sought more than $120 million
* No damages awarded for estimated lost sales, harm to brand
By Jonathan Stempel
May 21 A U.S. judge said Gucci may recover just
$4.66 million in its lawsuit accusing apparel retailer Guess Inc
of copying its trademarked designs, a small fraction of
the more than $120 million sought by the Italian luxury goods
company.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin said that while Guess
infringed some trademarks, Gucci was not entitled to damages
reflecting lost sales or harm to its brand, calling an analysis
from its damages expert "highly speculative."
She also awarded Gucci, a unit of Paris-based PPR SA
, a permanent injunction against Guess' use of three of
the four challenged designs. The payout reflects profit from
specific items where Gucci trademarks were infringed.
Gucci had accused Guess of trying to "Gucci-ize" its product
line by selling wallets, belts, shoes and other items whose
designs copied or mimicked its own. It claimed that this
confused customers and diluted its brand.
Louis Ederer, a lawyer for Gucci, did not respond
immediately to a request for comment.
Paul Marciano, CEO of Guess, said in a statement the
judgment showed Gucci had "overreached" and "misled the court
with a number of facts that were unsupported by the evidence."
"Overall, we are extremely satisfied and vindicated that
this case should have never been filed," Marciano said.
A lawyer for co-defendant Marc Fisher Footwear LLC, which
the judge held responsible for some of the payout, did not
respond immediately to a request for comment.
Gucci had challenged Guess' alleged infringement of four
designs: green-red-green stripes, a stylized "Square G," a group
of four interlocking "G"s known as a "Quattro G," and a script
logo. All but the last of these are covered by the injunction.
Gucci, founded in 1921, is one of many luxury goods
companies to sue alleged copycats.
Scheindlin last month oversaw a three-week, non-jury trial
in the case, resulting in Monday's 104-page opinion.
"Over the past three years, the parties have put in
countless hours and spent untold sums of money, all in the
service of fashion - what Oscar Wilde aptly called 'a form of
ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter it every six
months'," she wrote.
In the wake of her decision, "it is my hope that this
ugliness will be limited to the runway and shopping floor,
rather than spilling over into the courts," she added.
The case is Gucci America Inc v. Guess Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-04373.