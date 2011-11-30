* Q3 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.73
* Q3 rev $642.8 mln vs est $654.2 mln
* Sees Q4 EPS $1.03-$1.09 vs est $1.21
* Sees Q4 rev $780-$795 mln vs est $816 mln
Nov 30 U.S. clothing maker Guess Inc
forecast weak holiday season sales as consumers feel the
pinch of shrinking disposable incomes due to rising prices amid
uncertain economic conditions, particularly in Europe.
The company, which generates more than 40 percent of its
sales from Europe, said it sees a challenging year ahead as the
sovereign debt crisis sweeps closer to the heart of euro zone.
"In Italy and France -- we posted negative comps in the
quarter in our owned retail stores," Chief Executive Paul
Marciano said on a conference call.
Analysts have said the company, known for its
jeans, may lose market share to rivals such as Levi Strauss &
Co, VF Corp and True Religion as it has cut
down on markdowns and promotions.
"It is a possibility maybe, but it's a conscious decision
that we made, that we cannot and we would not continue to go in
that direction," CEO Marciano said, when asked about competition
and price wars on a call.
Guess is now banking on store expansion in North America and
growth in Asia to help drive profits and offset the weakness in
Europe.
"We expect our growth to continue (in Asia)
fuelled by new door expansion and positive comps in both South
Korea and China," Chief Operating Officer Michael Prince said.
For the fourth quarter, it expects earnings of $1.03-$1.09
on revenue of $780-$795 million. Analysts were expecting
earnings of $1.21 on revenue of $816 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income came in at $66.3 million, or 71
cents a share, compared with $69.1 million, or 75 cents a share,
last year.
Sales rose about 5 percent to $642.8 million.
Analysts had expected it to post a profit of 73 cents a
share on revenue of $654.2 million.
Shares of the company were up slightly at $28.30 after the
bell. They closed at $28.12 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.