March 14 Guess Inc forecast a weak
first-quarter profit as it expects belt-tightening by European
governments to hurt consumer spending, sending the U.S. clothing
maker's shares tumbling nearly 13 percent in trading after the
bell.
Consumers in Europe have been hit by austerity measures as
governments look to curb spending amid a debt crisis that has
threatened to tear the single-currency Euro zone apart.
"We expect European consumers, many in the south of Europe,
to be affected in the short term by the austerity plans unless
something dramatic happens with credit, banking or consumer
confidence there," Chief Executive Paul Marciano said on a
conference call with analysts.
Europe contributed about 40 percent to Guess' total revenue
for the fiscal year ended January.
The company also expects margins to be pressured early this
year by an overhang of last year's rise in product costs.
"That pressure should abate somewhat, given some relief in
cotton prices," Chief Operating Officer Michael Prince said on
the call.
"However, we expect that relief will be offset by the cost
of goods impact of a relatively weaker euro."
Guess -- which designs, markets, distributes and licenses
apparel and accessories -- said it expects to earn 25 to 28
cents a share on consolidated revenues of $560 million to $575
million in the first quarter.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting it
to earn 48 cents a share on sales of $609.7 million.
The company, whose products are marketed under numerous
trademarks, reported fourth-quarter earnings of $95.9 million,
or $1.05 cents a share, in line with analysts expectations.
This marks only the second time in nine quarters that Guess
has not beaten Wall Street's expectations.
The jeansmaker's shares, which have risen about 23 percent
this year, fell to $31.98 in extended trade after closing at
$36.70 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.