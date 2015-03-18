Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
March 18 Apparel retailer Guess Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as traffic improved and the company's online business grew.
Guess shares were up 11 percent in heavy after-market trading on Tuesday.
Net income attributable to Guess fell to $53.9 million, or 63 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $69.6 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 9.3 percent to $696.7 million. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per share on revenue of $704.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.