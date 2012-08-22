Aug 22 U.S. clothing maker Guess Inc forecast current-quarter results below analysts' expectations after weak performance in North America and Europe put pressure on second-quarter profit, sending its shares down 14 percent in extended trade.

The company said it expects to earn between 42 cents and 46 cents per share, on revenue of $620 million to $630 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 64 cents per share on revenue of $670.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter profit fell to $42.9 million, or 49 cents per share, from $60.7 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which designs, markets, distributes and licenses apparel and accessories, said sales fell 6 percent to $635.4 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 50 cents per share, on revenue of $630 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell to $28.81 in after-market trade. They closed at $33.54 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.