BRIEF-CWB Q2 earnings per share C$0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, March 19 Guggenheim Partners said on Tuesday it has hired former Deutsche Bank AG investment banker Dan Budington to join its financial institutions group.
Budington joined the financial services firm's advisory arm, known as Guggenheim Securities, effective March 18 as a managing director.
Previously, Budington was part of Deutsche Bank's financial institutions group advising U.S. banks on various strategies ranging from acquisitions to capital raising.
He has also served at Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns.
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equity Commonwealth announces redemption of 6.65% unsecured notes due 2018