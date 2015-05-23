(Corrects last paragraph to say spokesman)

HONG KONG May 22 Guggenheim Solar ETF, a large solar exchange traded fund, said it plans to drop China's Hanergy Thin Film Power Group from its basket of stocks when Hanergy's shares resume trading.

The move is expected to ease selling pressure on the fund from investors in Hanergy, who would have been likely to use the ETF as a proxy to liquidate their holdings.

The $445 million exchange traded fund has 11.8 percent of its funds under management in Hanergy, the biggest component in its basket.

Shares in Hanergy Thin Film slumped 47 percent on Wednesday before trading in the stock was suspended.

"MacSolar, the index provider for Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN), will drop Hanergy from its index effective on the close of the date Hanergy resumes trading," Ivy McLemore, a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Pullin)