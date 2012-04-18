* Departures come as parent is in talks to buy Deutsche's
asset management biz
* Moves as part of reorganization
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, April 18 The chief operating officer
of Guggenheim Investments and two other top executives were let
go this week as part of a reorganization at the firm, according
to three people familiar with the situation.
Richard Goldman, COO of the New York-based asset management
firm; Marc Zeitoun, head of sales; and Keith Fletcher, chief
marketing officer, all left, the sources said.
A Guggenheim spokeswoman declined to comment. A receptionist
at the firm, a subsidiary of Guggenheim Partners LLC, said
Goldman, Zeitoun and Fletcher were not in the directory.
Stephen Sautel, senior managing director and co-founder of
the corporate credit group at Guggenheim Partners, has replaced
Goldman, the sources said.
All sources could not speak on the record because the
information was confidential.
Douglas Mangini, who headed distribution for Transparent
Value, a Guggenheim subsidiary, is now head of sales and
marketing.
Christopher Parisi, who had been a national sales manager
with Guggenheim Investments, will now head all intermediary
distribution.
As part of the reorganization, Michael Kiley, chief
executive of Security Benefit Corp, another Guggenheim
subsidiary, will now also be vice chairman of Guggenheim
Investments.
The departures come amid rumors that Guggenheim Partners is
in talks to purchase Deutsche Bank AG's asset
management business. The two sides are in the final stages of
structuring a deal, and sources have said some Deutsche Bank
executives, including current asset management chief Kevin
Parker, may stay with the unit after the deal is completed.
Deutsche Bank is due to release its quarterly earnings on
April 26.
But these sources said the reorganization had been in the
works before Guggenheim began talks with Deutsche.
In September, Guggenheim Partners announced it was merging
its 11 asset management units, and creating Guggenheim
Investments.
At that time, the firm named Goldman, who had been chief
executive of Rydex Investments, a subsidiary of Guggenheim, as
chief operating officer of the new unit.