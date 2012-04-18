* Departures come as parent is in talks to buy Deutsche's asset management biz

* Moves as part of reorganization

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, April 18 The chief operating officer of Guggenheim Investments and two other top executives were let go this week as part of a reorganization at the firm, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Richard Goldman, COO of the New York-based asset management firm; Marc Zeitoun, head of sales; and Keith Fletcher, chief marketing officer, all left, the sources said.

A Guggenheim spokeswoman declined to comment. A receptionist at the firm, a subsidiary of Guggenheim Partners LLC, said Goldman, Zeitoun and Fletcher were not in the directory.

Stephen Sautel, senior managing director and co-founder of the corporate credit group at Guggenheim Partners, has replaced Goldman, the sources said.

All sources could not speak on the record because the information was confidential.

Douglas Mangini, who headed distribution for Transparent Value, a Guggenheim subsidiary, is now head of sales and marketing.

Christopher Parisi, who had been a national sales manager with Guggenheim Investments, will now head all intermediary distribution.

As part of the reorganization, Michael Kiley, chief executive of Security Benefit Corp, another Guggenheim subsidiary, will now also be vice chairman of Guggenheim Investments.

The departures come amid rumors that Guggenheim Partners is in talks to purchase Deutsche Bank AG's asset management business. The two sides are in the final stages of structuring a deal, and sources have said some Deutsche Bank executives, including current asset management chief Kevin Parker, may stay with the unit after the deal is completed.

Deutsche Bank is due to release its quarterly earnings on April 26.

But these sources said the reorganization had been in the works before Guggenheim began talks with Deutsche.

In September, Guggenheim Partners announced it was merging its 11 asset management units, and creating Guggenheim Investments.

At that time, the firm named Goldman, who had been chief executive of Rydex Investments, a subsidiary of Guggenheim, as chief operating officer of the new unit.