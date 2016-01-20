NEW YORK Jan 20 Scott Minerd, the global chief
investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said on Wednesday
that the ongoing market turmoil puts further rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve on hold and increases pressure on China to make
radical adjustments.
"The ongoing market turmoil puts further rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve on hold and increases pressure on China to make
radical adjustments, such as a rapid devaluation of the Yuan to
spur growth in domestic export industries," Minerd said. "While
these policy moves are likely to cause violent swings in prices
for risk assets, it could accelerate global rebalancing,
allowing growth to stabilize while buying more time for an
orderly restructuring of global debts."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)