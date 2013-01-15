Jan 15 Ross Levinsohn, Yahoo Inc's
former interim chief executive, has been appointed chief
executive of the newly created Guggenheim Digital Media, the
digital arm of private equity firm Guggenheim Partners.
The New York-based company operates Prometheus Global Media,
the publisher of trade magazines Billboard, The Hollywood
Reporter and Adweek.
In his new position, Levinsohn will work closely with those
titles and Guggenheim's other assets, including Dick Clark
Productions.
Levinsohn has a deep background in digital media, including
at News Corp where he headed up the Fox Interactive
Media division. While at Yahoo, Levinsohn's strategy was to turn
the challenged company into an entertainment and media
powerhouse by building out its video offerings and striking
syndication deals. He was recently named to the board of
directors of the Tribune Company.
Guggenheim Partners President Todd Boehly said in a
statement that the new digital arm is on the hunt for
investments in the media, technology and entertainment spaces.
Separately, Guggenheim said it bought out the remaining
stake in Prometheus Global Media from Jimmy Finkelstein's
Pluribus Capital.