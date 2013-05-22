CONAKRY May 22 The government of Guinea said on
Wednesday it has given approval to BHP Billiton and
Global Alumina to sell their stake in a bauxite and
alumina project to Dubai Aluminium Co (Dubal) and Mubadala
Development Co.
BHP paid $140 million in 2007 for a 33.3 percent stake in
the Guinea Alumina Corp (GAC), which planned to develop the
Sangaredi alumina refinery with a planned capacity of 3.6
million tonnes a year.
BHP said last year it was looking to sell the stake as it
restructured its aluminium division in the face of weak global
demand.
U.S.-based Global Alumina also held a 33.3 percent stake in
the company. Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) currently owns 25 percent
and the Abu Dhabi government investment vehicle Mubadala has
8.33 percent.
"We have no objection to ... Dubal and Mubadala taking
control of GAC," Mining Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said in a
letter to GAC's board. "We are willing to discuss with you how
to relaunch this project as soon as the transaction is
completed."
Karim Karjan, the chairman of GAC's board, said that BHP and
Global Alumina would transfer their stakes in GAC to a holding
company jointly owned by Mubadala and Dubal, pending government
approval.
The holding company, DM GAV, will pay Global Alumina a $2
billion signing-on fee and $36 million when the deal is
completed, which is expected before the end of August.
"The government approved the sale of the shares in GAC to
Dubal and Mubadala because it opens up better opportunities for
this project," said government spokesman Damantang Albert
Camara. "We hope this new situation will accelerate construction
of the refinery."